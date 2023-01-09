NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday.

Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. The alleged offender was another Valencia high student.

Deputies say, working in conjunction with school resource officers, they were able to identify that shooter and arrest him. His name is not being released. Deputies didn’t say what sparked the shooting.