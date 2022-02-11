ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of hitting and killing a 7-year-old with an ATV will stay behind bars until trial. This comes as more is learned about his lengthy criminal history.

“Mr. Almanza, we’re going to enter pleas of not guilty on your behalf regarding these charges that have been launched against you,” a judge said Friday.

Sergio Almanza is accused of speeding and running a red light outside of the River of Lights, killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in the crosswalk. On Friday, he waived his pretrial detention hearing, meaning he will stay behind bars until trial.

An amended motion filed ahead of the hearing lays out a long criminal history that could get longer. That’s because prosecutors say Almanza used an alias in past arrests, so his complete criminal history is still being investigated.

According to the motion, Almanza’s criminal history starts in 2009. He’s accused of everything from driving recklessly to running from police after being stopped in a stolen car. Prosecutors say he was also found with drugs in his system.