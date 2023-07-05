ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hot and only getting hotter, and the City of Albuquerque said calls for service on the amount of graffiti across Albuquerque are also increasing.

The Department of Solid Waste said it is having to quickly respond to clean it up with vandalism seen all over from alleyways and arroyos to bike paths and just anywhere vandals see fit. “Tags, throwies… throwies or bubble letters, fill-ins, outlines, it’s vast,” said Albuquerque Department of Solid Waste, Clean City Supervisor, Sounthone S.

Sounthone, who’s worked for the department for 20 years said while it varies, calls for graffiti removal are highest during the summer months. “We are steady busy, it’s hard to say for a while, it’s just like a wave, it’s like a roller coaster graffitied up and down a lot,” said Sounthone.

The Solid Waste Department said calls for graffiti cleanup across the city in the past year are up by more than 15,000 incidents. Clean-up crews said reports made to 311 have played a huge part. “It gives a pinpoint of exactly where the graffiti is if they send it exactly where it’s at and that kind of helps because sometimes we get wrong directions a lot and sometimes we go in circles looking for a tag,” Sounthone said.

While the city’s clean-up crew is composed of 19 full-time employees, Sounthone said the attempts to tackle graffiti seven days a week is a never-ending battle. “That is part of the game we signed up for as part of our job and it’s just one of the things that happens, we clean it and they put it right back up.”

The city said it spends almost $1.6 million a year to clean up graffiti. The Department of Solid Waste said requests for graffiti removal are free of cost and encourages people to use 311 to let them know when they find graffiti.