RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman is facing felony charges for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from an elementary school. Felisha Rabadanov was the president of the Maggie Cordova Parent Teacher organization until 2021.

After resigning, she is accused of keeping a debit card attached to a PTO account. She is then accused of using it for several personal expenses including a hotel and Miami Heat tickets for her honeymoon. The complaint also shows other charges on the card including Ticketmaster, Doordash, and Southwest Airlines among several others. She is accused of stealing more than $16,000 and is expected in court next month.