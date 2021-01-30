Rio Rancho Walmart bomb threat proves to be false alarm

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police evacuated a local Walmart for several hours Saturday afternoon after reports of a bomb in the store.

The store off Southern and Unser in Rio Rancho was evacuated for hours, beginning around noon on Saturday. Rio Rancho police say they got a tip about a bomb in the building. They evacuated the store and diverted traffic while they searched the building, but did not find anything suspicious.

“It is a felony offense to call in a bomb threat. Anyone who’s convicted in court could be held liable for any damages caused to the business,” said Lt. Richard Koschade with the Rio Rancho Police Department. Police eventually cleared the Walmart to reopen after about three hours.