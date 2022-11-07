RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho.

The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other driver, now identified as Jerrome Hamilton, pulled next to him and flashed a gun at him. The victim says he slowed down, got a license plate number, and called police.

Officers were able to pull over Hamilton a short distance away. They found the gun and his 4-year-old and 18-month-old inside.

They say Hamilton was drunk at the time. He’s charged with aggravated assault, DWI, child abuse, negligent use of a firearm, and other charges.