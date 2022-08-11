RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are searching for a Chevy SUV and at least two “armed and dangerous” suspects following a police shooting this morning. It happened around 8:15 a.m. along Meadowlark Lane near Sara Road and Highway 528 in southeast Rio Rancho.

According to a Facebook post, RRPD officers were trying to take the driver of the stolen SUV into custody “when an officer involved shooting occurred” and the SUV drove off. Police say one officer “sustained a non-life threatening injury” during the incident, but they have not said how the officer was injured.

Police are looking for a maroon 2000’s Chevy Tahoe SUV said to be involved in the shooting, pictured below. The SUV’s rear window is now said to be broken out, according to police. The SUV was last seen driving on Meadowlark Lane toward Corrales. No suspects have been detained as around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to Rio Rancho Police, Meadowlark Lane remains closed from Sara Road to Loma Larga Lane. There’s currently no timetable on when the road might reopen.

Rio Rancho Police are searching for this Chevy SUV following a shooting Thursday morning, August 11, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: RRPD)

Police say the vehicle also has a trash bag on the passenger side window. A photo of the suspect vehicle shows a yellow New Mexico license plate.

The suspects inside the vehicle are said to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to called Rio Rancho Police.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.