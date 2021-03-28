Rio Rancho man’s car stolen from auto shop

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is urging people to be on the lookout for his custom car. He’s spent countless hours working on it with his kids and on Friday evening, it was stolen from an Albuquerque detail shop.

“I still can’t believe it,” says Rich Sanchez. On Friday evening, he found out that his Audi A-4 wagon had been stolen. “[I] couldn’t comprehend it.”

Sanchez took the car to Showtime Detailing near Jefferson and McLeod about a month ago. “It was getting some pretty extensive work,” Sanchez says.

On Friday, a thief in the area saw the perfect opportunity to steal it. The owner of Showtime Detailing, Pablo Bolivar, says he was closing up shop, and jumpstarted the car so he could move it into the garage. The owner left it running for a couple of minutes and while he was putting his tools away, the owner heard the vehicle go into reverse. “I thought it was somebody helping me – my brother helping me move the vehicle in,” Bolivar said.

But it wasn’t his brother. Bolivar says he couldn’t believe how quickly the thief was able to get away. “I was literally like, five feet away,” said Bolivar.

Sanchez says the Audi was much more than just a car, it’s hours of time and countless memories made with his kids. “I work on cars with my dad,” said his daughter, Samantha. She says the Audi was h er favorite project. “My heart dropped, honesty. It’s my favorite car, it was like, what?”

Sanchez says he’s devastated that a thief got away with their project, but he holds no resentment towards Bolivar. “It was an accident on his part, but I can’t blame him for people wanting to do things like that,” he said. And he hopes he finds it in one piece.

Sanchez had planned to begin a new custom rebuild of a BMW, but now, he’s reconsidering it. He says he did file a police report. If anyone has seen the car, or knows anything about where it could be, you’re asked to call APD.