ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who was caught on camera ramming Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a stolen car in 2022 was sentenced Wednesday. Mark Robinson was in front of Judge Lucy Solimon after taking a plea deal in July. He admitted to crashing into a BCSO cruiser in a stolen car and leading deputies on a chase through the city at more than one hundred miles an hour in January 2022. He was eventually taken into custody after a PIT maneuver.

Judge Solimon sentenced Robinson to 12 years behind bars with six years suspended as long as he successfully completes five years of probation once released.