RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man was arrested after police say he lit three vehicles on fire at the Albuquerque Public School main office in Uptown. A criminal complaint states late Monday night, 40-year-old Ruben Davis cut a yellow shirt into pieces, put them down the gas spout, and lit them on fire.

Police say he admitted to the crime, saying he wanted to attract attention to himself because he needed help. Davis made his first appearance from his jail cell Tuesday afternoon.

His criminal history includes battery on a peace officer, theft, and drug charges. He was released on his own recognizance.