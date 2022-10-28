ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket.

They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging it at the officer. When confronted by police, they say he took off running. He was eventually arrested at the nearby Starbucks and faces charges including robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.