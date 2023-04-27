RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is facing charges after Homeland Security agents claim they found four pipe bombs at his home.

Homeland Security investigators charged Peter Ryan Lynch with possession of the destructive devices. In April, law enforcement searched Lynch’s home after he reportedly ordered firearm silencers from China. In Lynch’s bedroom closet, they found a functional PVC pipe bomb and three other bombs that may or may not have been functional, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Investigators say the 46-year-old also had inert collector grenades that they believe he was planning to re-activate. They say the hole that’s drilled into the grenades to make them inert had been refilled, allegedly indicating they were being prepped to be activated, according to the criminal complaint.

Lynch is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, Lynch could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.