ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is in custody after police claimed he fired several shots from a car in Downtown Albuquerque Monday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department said Ramon Ash got into a fight near 3rd and Central.

A short time later, an officer said he witnessed someone in a car fire 12 shots at people in a parking lot.

The officer pulled over the vehicle at 7th and Gold. Ash was allegedly in the passenger seat and admitted that a gun in the car was his, but denied firing it.

The criminal complaint stated Ash told officers he had been drinking. He is now facing charges of shooting from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon.