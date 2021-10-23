Rio Rancho man arrested following altercation at truck stop

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man who tried to talk his way out of an arrest after a reported fight is now facing felony charges. An Albuquerque police officer says an altercation led to three Love’s Truck Stop employees and one patron fighting outside the business off 6th Street and I-40 Friday.

The patron, later identified as Christopher Chavez, reportedly pulled out a knife, then dropped it when the officer approached him with a gun. Chavez was detained and allegedly told APD that he could not be held accountable for his behavior because he’s schizophrenic.

He had banged his head in the police cruiser and asked to be taken to UNM Hospital where police say he yelled racial slurs and spit at healthcare workers. His felony charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery upon a healthcare worker. Online records show he was released on a nearly $300 bond.