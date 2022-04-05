ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is accused of leading police on a wild chase in a stolen car. It happened Monday after police say Kevin Donovan tried to get though TSA at the Sunport without a ticket.

Investigators say he jumped into a car outside. An airport employee also go in the vehicle trying to stop him, but Donovan took off with the employee still inside. That worker later was able to escape. Police say the chase spanned from Isleta Casino to Rio Rancho before officers finally got Donovan into custody.