LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – David Gillman Jr., of Rio Rancho, has been arrested and accused of assaulting a New Mexico State Police officer in Valencia County. State police say an officer noticed a motorcycle stopped at El Cerro Loop and Florian Lane in Los Lunas.

The officer pulled them over and realized the driver, Gillman Jr., was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants and that the motorcycle was stolen.

Police say Gillman Jr. took off running and when officers caught up with him, they say Gillman punched the officer several times in the face. He was eventually arrested and faces charges.