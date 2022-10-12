RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused to let him in.

He says the other driver then started honking and aggressively drove up next to him, yelled at him, and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at him and his wife. The victim says he called 911 and followed the river to the Phillips 66 gas station on Eagle Ranch and Paseo, where police confronted him.

Officers say the other driver, now identified as 27-year-old Walter Verner, had his three-year-old son in the car with him. Verner claimed he felt threatened, that’s why he pulled out his gun. He was arrested for aggravated assault and child abuse.

According to online court records, Verner has domestic violence and battery arrests dating back to when he was just 19. In 2018, he pulled a gun on a manager at a Rio Rancho Burger King. When officers got him into custody, he hit an officer in the face. He was given probation. He also got probation for driving drunk with a gun last year. That probation ended in June.