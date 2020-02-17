Rio Rancho couple believes house burglarized by neighbors

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The phrase, “keep your friends close and enemies closer,” hits a little too close to home for one Rio Rancho couple. Their house was burglarized and then they found tracks that led them straight to the suspects.

“We’re badly shaken up,” says Jackie, who requested to keep her last name private because she’s still scared the people responsible will come back. When Jackie got home from work on Saturday afternoon, it became clear that someone went through the home she and her fiancé share.

“They flipped the mattress. They threw clothes around,” she says. Jackie claims the crooks took a couple cell phones, a GoPro camera, her Bluetooth speaker, and her jewelry collection.

When Jackie went to her backyard, she says that’s when the pieces started to connect. “You can see prints coming in. Like you can see it looks like these are coming in, and then those ones are going out,” she says.

Those footprints lead to this house that’s connected to her yard. She captured video of her going up to the house. That’s when her music started to play from her phone onto the bluetooth speaker at that house.

“As soon as I was in their front yard, the music that they were playing stopped and it started to play the music that was playing on my phone,” she says. ” He was also using the tools that were taken from our garage to fix his car,” she continued.

Jackie called Rio Rancho Police who tells KRQE News 13 they found a number of her things at a nearby home. “They told us, make sure you watch your neighbors back there,” she says.

While Jackie and her fiancé try to pick up the pieces, she still wonders why her own neighbors could have done this. “I don’t know how you sleep at night, I don’t,” she says.

Rio Rancho Police confirm they are investigating and have recovered some of the stolen items. Police say charges will include residential burglary. They will file those charges soon.

Police told Jackie they found a computer, iPad, and a few pieces of jewelry.