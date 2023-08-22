RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a year ago, a Rio Rancho bookkeeper pled guilty to defrauding their employer for over $2 million. Now, the bookkeeper has been ordered to repay the funds and serve two years in prison.

Working for decades as the bookkeeper at Quanz Motor Car Company, 48-year-old Christina Joyner defrauded the company over a period of about seven years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a plea agreement last year, Joyner admitted to giving herself unauthorized checks from the company.

After reaching a plea agreement, Joyner faced up to 20 years in prison. Now, a federal court has sentenced her to two years in prison. She must also pay back $2,025,165.72 to her former employer and complete 60 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.