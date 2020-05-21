Rio Arriba County sheriff arrested

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan was arrested on Thursday, again. KRQE News 13 received a picture from the Northern New Mexico Independent who was at the scene.

According to the reporter Tabitha Clay, Lujan refused to comply with a search warrant. Lujan has been under investigation by the Española Police Department for allegedly interfering with cases involving Española City Councilor John Ramon Vigil.

Last week investigators got a warrant for Lunaj’s phones citing them as possible evidence. This is the second time Lujan has been arrested in the last two months.

He was charged with showing up drunk to a crime scene and refusing to leave. Española Police were dealing with a barricaded suspect Phillip Chacon.

He was charged with a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. KRQE News 13 is working to find out what charge he’s facing Thursday.

