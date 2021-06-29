Rio Arriba County man still on the run after allegedly fleeing from police

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a Rio Arriba County man is still on the run after fleeing from police as an officer opened fire. New Mexico State Police report the incident happened on June 14, 2021, around 2:55 a.m. when NMSP Officer Christopher Urquidi and officers from the Española Police Department were trying to execute an arrest warrant on 37-year-old Jerome Naranjo of Chamita on the 700 block of Calle de Amor in Española.

Authorities say the warrant was in connection with a stabbing case that was handled by EPD. According to an NMSP press release, officers arrived at the scene and found Naranjo in a passenger vehicle that was being driven by a female. The driver tried to flee by ramming the vehicle into an EPD unit.

Officer Urquidi reportedly broke the vehicle’s side window and tried to use his Taser to stop the driver and take Naranjo into custody. The Taser deployment was unsucessful and the vehicle fled around the residence.

NMSP reports an EPD unit rammed the suspect vehicle and pinned it against a tree and debris. Naranjo reportedly exited the vehicle, fled on foot, and then pointed a handgun at Officer Urquidi who then fired at least one shot at Naranjo.

Naranjo fled the scene and has not been located. NMSP reports that investigators don’t believe Naranjo was struck by gunfire.

No officers or civilians were struck by gunfire. The female involved in the incident has not been charged and NMSP reports she will not be identified.

Officer Urquidi has been employed with NMSP for one year and was placed on standard administrative leave following the incident which is under investigation by the NMSP Investigations Bureau.

Police say Naranjo is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerome Naranjo is asked to contact NMSP at 505-753-2277 or dial 911.