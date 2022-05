NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Rio Arriba County man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor following a dispute.

According to New Mexico Sate Police, the 63-year-old victim, Danny Mahoney was working in his yard Saturday. Witnesses say his neighbor, Michael Keith, stopped and spoke to Mahoney, then shot him and took off. Investigators say there had been an ongoing dispute between the neighbors. Keith is charged with first degree murder.