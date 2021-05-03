Ring doorbell camera catches man peering into home at night over several months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque woman says there’s been a man peering into her windows for months and it’s all been caught on her Ring doorbell camera. A man peering into your home from your porch is the last thing you want to see when you get a notification on your phone.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what one woman’s ring camera picked up at her home near the University of New Mexico. The incident didn’t happen just once, but over four times since February.

“We can’t tell people how they feel if they’re in fear then that’s a 911 call,” said Albuquerque Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist, Franchesca Perdue. The homeowner wants to stay anonymous but Perdue says something like this can be tricky.

“Obviously if someone is on the property that’s private property, it’s a home he’s not supposed to be there,” said Perdue. The homeowner says she reported the incidents to APD but the intruder in the video usually peeps in and then leaves.

“So a lot of times like this we’ll see that they’ll come into a neighborhood and they’ll case the neighborhood, they’ll walk around and they’ll see what they can get,” said Perdue. APD can get involved but only for trespassing since he’s not technically hurting anyone.

“And then at that point and he gets removed from the property at a later time if officers have to respond to the same location because of the same individual then at that point enforcement actions can kind of progress,” said Perdue.

There are still concerns that just because he isn’t doing anything now doesn’t mean it won’t turn into something later on. Seeing Ring videos are key just in case that happens.

“It’s more information for our officers and our detectives to have and so we want that video because he could just be there checking it out one night and then next night he could be the one burglarizing the home or the vehicle,” said Perdue.

If officers are aware of a situation in a specific neighborhood, they know to be on the lookout. “We wanna know that these people are in the neighborhoods,” said Perdue.

For now, the homeowner’s Peeping Tom is still free to make his rounds.