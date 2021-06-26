Reward offered for information in pair of local bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two armed robbers in Albuquerque. The FBI says a man with an assault rifle and a woman with a handgun got away with cash and an elderly woman’s purse at a Nusenda Credit Union off Juan Tabo and Candelaria on Friday.

Then on Saturday morning, the pair is accused of robbing a Bank of the West off Paseo del Norte and Wyoming, and also taking a man’s keys and wallet. The male suspect was described as Black, about six feet tall, with a thin build. The female suspect was white or Hispanic and about five-foot-two.

Both are reportedly in their twenties and fled in a silver sedan. People with information can submit an anonymous tip online, contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.