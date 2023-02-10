ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery. They said the incident happened Friday mid-morning by a man being dubbed as the “Ripped Jeans Robber.”

The FBI, alongside the Albuquerque Police Department, said a man walked into a bank in a shopping center on Coors Boulevard Friday around 11:20 a.m. He allegedly demanded money from the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s described as 5’5” and Hispanic. His outfit was described as a dark hooded jacket, sunglasses, red bandana, blue jeans with holes, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $2,000 will be given out for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The FBI has dealt with a cast of bank robbery suspects in 2023. They include a man with a giant Rose tattoo on his neck, the “Orange Raincoat Raider,” and most recently, the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler.” Bank robbery isn’t a light crime either. The FBI says it carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years, if convicted.

If you have information on the robbery, contact officials by calling the FBI at 505-889-1300 or ABQ Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.