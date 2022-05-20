ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone they’ve dubbed the “Shop and Rob Bandit.” Officials say he is responsible for a bank robbery that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022.

They say around 11:13 a.m., a man entered the First Convenience Bank, located inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2266 Wyoming Blvd. NE. He gave a demand note to a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He headed north on foot.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and a dark blue flat cap, eyeglasses, dark mask over his mouth, purple and white checkered long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and brown shoes. The suspect also wore a green pack slung over his chest.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man. People are encouraged to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.