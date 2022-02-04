SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Wild is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the person who vandalized the Petroglyphs near Santa Fe. Last month, someone spray-painted the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs, which are on the mesa along the Santa Fe River.

These petroglyphs have been dated back to the 13th and 17th centuries. The images are of hump=backed flute players and a variety of birds. The Bureau of Land Management is investigating the crime and anyone with information is asked to call them.