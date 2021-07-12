Reward offered for man who allegedly pulled gun on officer

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are still looking for a man who pulled a gun on an officer in Española. New Mexico State Police report the incident happened on June 14, 2021, around 2:55 a.m. when NMSP Officer Christopher Urquidi and officers from the Española Police Department tried execute an arrest warrant on 37-year-old Jerome Naranjo.

Authorities say the warrant was in connection with a stabbing case that was handled by EPD. NMSP reported, officers arrived at the scene and found Naranjo in a passenger vehicle that was being driven by a female. The driver tried to flee by ramming the vehicle into an EPD unit.

Officer Urquidi reportedly broke the vehicle’s side window and tried to use his Taser to stop the driver and take Naranjo into custody. The taser deployment was unsuccessful and the vehicle fled around the residence.

NMSP reports an EPD unit rammed the suspect vehicle and pinned it against a tree and debris. Naranjo reportedly exited the vehicle, fled on foot, and then pointed a handgun at Officer Urquidi who then fired at least one shot at Naranjo.

Naranjo has not been located. NMSP reports that investigators don’t believe Naranjo was struck by gunfire.

Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who knows of Naranjo’s whereabouts, to call 843-STOP. or p3tips.com/531. Tipsters could be eligible for $1,000.