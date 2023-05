ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Isaich Lujan. He’s accused of shooting and killing Nathan Barela last month after Barela sent an inappropriate text to Lujan’s girlfriend.

Lujan is currently facing 1st-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 505-843-7867. All information will be kept anonymous.