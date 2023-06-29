ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in a shooting that left three people injured Thursday morning. They said it happened around 5 a.m. and that two women were hit by gunfire and a third was hit by pellets from a BB gun.

The shooter took off on foot westbound on Lead Ave., near Coal, through an alleyway located on the south side of the street. He is described as either Caucasian or Hispanic, 30-35 years old, 5’10” ten inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit, Detective Norman Shatto at nshatto@cabq.gov, or Crimestoppers at 505-843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.