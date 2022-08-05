ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting deaths of three Muslim men in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and FBI are currently investigating if the same suspect is responsible for all three attacks and if the victims were targeted because of their religion.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Tips can be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 505-843-STOP.