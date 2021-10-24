Reward offered for information in Taos Pueblo father and son death

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the deaths of a father and son on the Taos Pueblo in 2019. Officials say 82-year-old Antonio Romero and his 51-year-old son Buck Romero were found dead in Buck’s home.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI.