Reward offered for information in Taos Pueblo father and son death

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the deaths of a father and son on the Taos Pueblo in 2019. Officials say 82-year-old Antonio Romero and his 51-year-old son Buck Romero were found dead in Buck’s home.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI.

