Reward offered for information in Santa Fe car theft, shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual involved in the car theft and shooting of a man in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Police Department continues to investigate the incidents that took place on April 12 around 8:15 a.m. at the NM 599 Rail Runner Station.

SFPD reports officers responded to reports of a man who was shot in the area of the NM 599 Rail Runner Station. Officers learned that the victim’s vehicle, a black 2020 Chrysler 300, was stolen following the shooting.

The vehicle was recovered later that same day at the Extend-A-Suites located at 2108 Menaul in Albuquerque. Authorities say the 78-year-old victim of the shooting was critically injured and is still recovering.

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved in the shooting and theft. Those with information can call the Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 505-955-5050.

Information can also be provided to police by contacting Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. Santa Fe Police say this case remains under active investigation.