Reward offered for information in Santa Fe car theft, shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual involved in the car theft and shooting of a man in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Police Department continues to investigate the incidents that took place on April 12 around 8:15 a.m. at the NM 599 Rail Runner Station.

SFPD reports officers responded to reports of a man who was shot in the area of the NM 599 Rail Runner Station. Officers learned that the victim’s vehicle, a black 2020 Chrysler 300, was stolen following the shooting.

The vehicle was recovered later that same day at the Extend-A-Suites located at 2108 Menaul in Albuquerque. Authorities say the 78-year-old victim of the shooting was critically injured and is still recovering.

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved in the shooting and theft. Those with information can call the Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 505-955-5050.

Information can also be provided to police by contacting Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. Santa Fe Police say this case remains under active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES