NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help looking for 22-year-old Kevin Martinez. An arrest warrant filed on Monday says Martinez is accused of killing a neighbor in October at a mobile home park.

some of his other charges include rape, kidnapping, and burglary. Police say Martinez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. There is also a $2,000 reward.