NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help looking for 22-year-old Kevin Martinez. An arrest warrant filed on Monday says Martinez is accused of killing a neighbor in October at a mobile home park.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Copper thieves knock out emergency phone lines near Espanola
- New Mexico: Where are the best donuts in New Mexico?
- Albuquerque: Northeast Albuquerque roundabout sparks driver confusion
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico May 5 – May 11
some of his other charges include rape, kidnapping, and burglary. Police say Martinez is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call police. There is also a $2,000 reward.