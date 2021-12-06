Reward offered for information in 2020 Nob Hill murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a murder behind a Nob Hill business. The murder happened on October 11 of 2020, behind Evolution Body Piercing on Central Ave. near Washington St. Joshua Weisinger, 44, was found dead with wounds to his torso and back.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the car in surveillance pictures may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.00.

