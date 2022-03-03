NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for any information about a man found dead on the Navajo Nation. Investigators say in August 2015, partial skeleton remains belonging to William Nelson Jr. were found along a trail near Iyanbito, about 15 miles east of Gallup.

blood was also found in his bedroom. It’s still not known how he died. If anyone knows anything, they are asked to contact the FBI.