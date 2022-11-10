ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for suspects accused in separate robberies of USPS letter carries in Albuquerque. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in each incident, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

In one of the robberies, authorities say a USPS letter carrier was robbed near the intersection of Cairo Dr. and Key West Dr. in northeast Albuquerque around 3 p.m. on October 4. The suspect is described as a male about 5’7″ tall, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a white baseball hat and a gray hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was driving a black sedan with silver trim and black rims. Authorities say the suspect was armed with a handgun. His accomplice was seen driving a light colored four-door sedan.

Photos provided by United States Postal Inspection Service

In a separate robbery, authorities say a USPS letter carrier was robbed near the intersection of Pan American Freeway and Eagle Rock Ave. in northeast Albuquerque around 12:45 p.m. on October 18. One suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, about 5’7″ tall, weighing about 175 lbs. with scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a gray beanie and sunglasses. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a goatee. The car they were seen in is described as a gray four-door Toyota sedan.