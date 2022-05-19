ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in a desperate search for his Harley Davidson motorcycle that was stolen from the most unthinkable place – a church during a funeral. “I went inside for the funeral and heard a motorcycle start about 9:55, 10-ish. I walk outside and see them driving off with my Harley Davidson,” says Raul Perez.

It happened at Holy Family Church off Atrisco in southwest Albuquerque. Owner Raul Perez says it’s not just any motorcycle. He and his son spent nearly three years building it together, saving a little bit every paycheck to make it happen.

“I built it from the bottom up. My son, 15 years old now, started two years ago. Never imagined owning a Harley, yet building a custom bike, which was custom from everything chrome, gold engraving… Had a lot of work into it and we did it all ourselves,” Perez says.

The bike has an orange candy paint job with gold leafing and pinstriping. Engraved legs and parts and 40-inch fishtail pipes.

Perez fears this bike will end up somewhere else or chopped up for parts. He says he’s gotten a tip that the bike was in the back of a green Dodge truck with a temporary tag covered with a tarp. He is offering a $5,000 reward for its return.