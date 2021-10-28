Reward offered after thief makes off with Halloween decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is offering a reward after a Halloween bandit makes off with her decorations. Surveillance footage shows the thief deflating the Nightmare Before Christmas decorations at a home near Coors and I-40.

The homeowner says a total of six inflatables, worth more than a thousand dollars, were taken Monday night. A reward of $200 to $300 is being offered for the return of the decorations. A police report has been filed with the Albuquerque Police Department.