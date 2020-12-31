Reward offered after mail carrier robbed in southwest Albuquerque

Photo courtesy of U.S. Postal Inspection Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $50,000 reward is being offered after a mail carrier was robbed Tuesday. It happened in front of a home near 98th and Central. The U.S. Postal Inspection Services says two suspects were armed with a gun.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male about five-foot-eight inches tall wearing a black beanie cap and the second suspect is described as a white male and was seen driving a silver SUV with a white license plate tag.

Officials say if you have any information about this incident, contact the
U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)
Reference Case No. 3285735 or call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

