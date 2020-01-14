Reward now $7,500 for information in homicide of Jacqueline Vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The reward for information in the homicide of Jacqueline Vigil has now been raised to $7,500 following a recent donation.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to ask the public for any information regarding the fatal shooting of Jaqueline Vigil on November 19, 2019. The 55-year-old mother of two New Mexico State Police officers was killed in her own driveway near Unser and Ladera around 5 a.m. in what police believe was a robbery gone wrong.

Authorities say tips from the public helped detectives locate and recover the Jeep they believe was involved in the homicide on November 27, 2019. The family of Jacqueline along with Crime Stoppers and local businesses are now offering a $7,500 cash reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or to submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com