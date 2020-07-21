Reward jumps to $15K for information on killing of Corrales pony

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for killing a pony in Corrales. Police say the incident happened during the early hours of June 24, 2020.

The 10-year-old champion show pony named Rocky was found dismembered with parts of his body taken. Anonymous donations to Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at P3tips.com.

