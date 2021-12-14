Reward increases for information on motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The reward has increased for a deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Albuquerque. Police say on November 13, a small black four-door sedan hit a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Marcos Baca in the intersection of Arenal and Tapia. Baca died on the scene.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. They say the sedan should have some heavy damage to the passenger side rear door with possible scorch marks. If you know anything, call 505-843-STOP.