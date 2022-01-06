Reward increased in 2020 homicide case on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The reward has grown for information that will help solve the murder of a New Mexico man on the Navajo Nation. “We have a lot of cases. So we don’t want people to lose sight that every one of these cases has somebody important associated with it — the victim and their relatives,” said FBI Public Affairs Officer, Frank Fisher.

Zachariah Juwaun Shorty, 23, was last seen in July 2020 at the Journey Inn in Farmington. His body was found four days later on a dirt path in a field in Nenahnezad. He had been shot to death. While the FBI says it has followed many leads, it hasn’t been enough to solve the case.

“I will continue to be his voice, I will continue to get the justice that he deserves. I’m not going to be silent, I’m going to be loud and I want everybody to hear me,” said Vangie Randall-Shorty, Zachariah’s mother.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person will be rewarded $10,000. The tip line is 1-800-CALL-FBI.