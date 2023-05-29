ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of an accused killer.

The reward for information in the case of Isaiah Lujan is now $4,000.

Lujan is accused of shooting and killing Nathan Barela last month. Police said Barela sent an inappropriate text message to Lujan’s girlfriend.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS. All information will be kept anonymous.