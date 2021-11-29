Retrial to begin for Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The re-trial starts Monday, Nov. 29 for Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan. This comes after his mistrial case from June where he’s accused of helping a former Española city councilor evade police after a high-speed chase back in 2017.
The trial was moved to Santa Fe County after judges approved motions to change the venue.