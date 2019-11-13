Retrial begins for former state cop accused of murder

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A retrial is underway for a former State Police officer accused of murder.

Jack McDowell was convicted of stabbing 35-year-old James Chavez in a Rio Rancho home in 2011. It’s believed McDowell had ties to the ‘Bandidos’ biker gang and the murder was over drugs.

The State Supreme Court granted McDowell a new trial after prosecutors told the jury McDowell invoked his right to remain silent. McDowell had received a life sentence.

His son pleaded guilty to the murder and is serving a nine and a half year sentence.

