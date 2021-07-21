Retail worker accused of stealing guns from store where he worked, selling them

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of stealing guns from a store where he worked and then selling them to people who were not allowed to have them. According to federal court documents, Terrance Baldonado admitted taking at least four guns from the Big R store in Santa Fe last month.

Baldonado is accused of selling three of them before New Mexico State Police found one in his car during a traffic stop. Investigators say Baldonado had reason to believe at least one of his buyers was a convicted felon. A total of 16 guns actually went missing from the store but when questioned about the other 12, Baldonado told investigators he wondered which other employee might have taken them.