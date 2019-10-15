Resentencing begins for Nehemiah Griego who murdered parents, 3 siblings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It has been an emotional day in court as family members of Nehemiah Griego speak at his sentencing on Tuesday.

Griego is being resentenced as an adult for the murder of his parents and three siblings and is looking at three consecutive life sentences. Nehemiah’s sisters say they are extremely fearful for their safety if their brother is released from jail.

The courtroom is full, mostly with his family members divided by their views on what should happen to the now 22-year-old. The prosecution began by speaking to the brutality of the crimes committed by Griego when he was just 15-years-old.

One by one, the prosecutor showed the pictures of Griego’s parents and his three little siblings. The state went on to say that Griego is not a “normal juvenile” who planned the murders of his family members.

When his sisters spoke before Judge Alisa Hart, they said their brother has stained their parents’ memories and that is what hurts them the most.

“My family and my parents deserve to be remembered for the incredible people they were and not for the lies that Nehemiah has created to justify his crimes against them,” said Annette Griego.

One of the sisters says shes moves often for fear her brother will find out where she and her family live. Although many of the siblings say they forgive Nehemiah, they don’t want him released.

Some details of Griego’s treatment while in lock-up are private and reporters will be asked to leave the courtroom when that information is discussed.

The state is asking for three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of the three siblings and 15-years for each of his parents. Judge Hart is expected to make a decision by the end of the day.