Report: New Mexicans lost nearly $18M due to internet scams last year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI says internet scams cost New Mexicans $17.9 million last year. According to the FBI’s 2019 Internet Crime Report, 2,037 New Mexicans fell victim to credit card fraud or had their accounts hacked.

The FBI reports that the last calendar year showed the highest number of complaints nationwide and the highest dollar losses reported since the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center was established in May 2000. There was an average of nearly 1,300 complaints received each day for a total of 467,361 in 2019.

Nationally, individuals and businesses reported over $3.5 billion in losses were reported in 2019 with the most frequently reported complaints being phishing, non-payment and non-delivery scams, and extortion.

The FBI says that’s because criminals are using more sophisticated ways to steal your information. Email is the most common way scammers can get to you but they have also been known to use text messages and fake websites to lure people in.